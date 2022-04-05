Driver, 72, dies after rolling vehicle into standing water

A 72-year-old driver has died after a rollover crash that left his vehicle resting on its roof in standing water.

The Moorhead Police Department says the crash happened at 34th Street South and Interstate 94 at 6:15 p.m. Monday, with a witness pulling the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Steven Wear, 72, of Fargo, was taken to Sanford Health by ambulance, where he later died.

At this time, it's not clear what caused him to crash. The investigation continues.

There have been 64 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2022, which is fewer than the 82 at the same time in 2021.