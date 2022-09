An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m.

Driving the Pontiac and killed in the crash was Gerald Paul Maas, of Northfield.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old man from Kasota, was not injured.