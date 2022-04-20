Driver arrested in deadly road rage incident that spanned 'over 40 miles'

A 30-year-old man is jailed and pending charges in connection with an apparent road-rage incident that led to fatal gunfire in Maple Grove on Sunday, authorities announced.

The suspect being held in the Hennepin County Jail voluntarily turned himself in to Maple Grove Police, the department announced Wednesday afternoon.

William F. Haire, 61, of Buffalo, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen after the altercation, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Maple Grove police now say the incident began near St. Cloud and "went on for over 40 miles."

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to an area near County Road 30 and Garland Lane after a 911 caller reported "an altercation between two motorists."

Police say one of the people involved in the altercation fired a shot "toward the other vehicle," followed by both drivers leaving the area.

The responding officers located a vehicle off the road near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway, and then found a man, since identified as Haire, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who might've witnessed the incident or has information related to the killing is asked to call Detective Maiers at 763-494-6246.