Skip to main content
Driver arrested in deadly road rage incident that spanned 'over 40 miles'

Driver arrested in deadly road rage incident that spanned 'over 40 miles'

Police believe the incident began near St. Cloud.

Maple Grove Police Department

Police believe the incident began near St. Cloud.

A 30-year-old man is jailed and pending charges in connection with an apparent road-rage incident that led to fatal gunfire in Maple Grove on Sunday, authorities announced. 

The suspect being held in the Hennepin County Jail voluntarily turned himself in to Maple Grove Police, the department announced Wednesday afternoon. 

William F. Haire, 61, of Buffalo, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen after the altercation, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. 

Maple Grove police now say the incident began near St. Cloud and "went on for over 40 miles." 

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to an area near County Road 30 and Garland Lane after a 911 caller reported "an altercation between two motorists." 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Police say one of the people involved in the altercation fired a shot "toward the other vehicle," followed by both drivers leaving the area.

The responding officers located a vehicle off the road near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway, and then found a man, since identified as Haire, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Anyone who might've witnessed the incident or has information related to the killing is asked to call Detective Maiers at 763-494-6246.

Next Up

Maple Grove Police Department
MN News

Driver arrested in deadly road rage incident that spanned 'over 40 miles'

Police believe the incident began near St. Cloud.

Shagawa Lake Superior Nat Forest
MN Travel

Never-ending winter delays opening of some Superior National Forest campgrounds

It's still snowy, and it's still cold in northern Minnesota.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

For $200, Best Buy will pick-up and recycle your old tech and appliances

The retailer's new haul-away service launched this month.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 2.09.19 PM
MN News

Charges: Wrong-way driver used cocaine before fatal Hwy. 169 crash

Head-on collision killed 22-year-old North Mankato man.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 1.42.05 PM
MN News

Missing ND woman found safe; vehicle went into the ditch

She left her residence Wednesday morning and traveled in an unknown direction.

police lights
MN News

Search for 'known suspect' leads to fatal police shooting in Chisholm

Few details have been released.

miserable weather
MN Weather

It hasn't hit 70 degrees in the Twin Cities in exactly 6 months

Some depressing stats and then a stormy but warmer forecast from Sven Sundgaard.

Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 7.33.35 PM
MN Music and Radio

Danielle Haim rocks a Sweet Martha's sweater in Instagram video

One of us, one of us, one of us.

Sea Lion
Minnesota Life

Como Zoo's oldest sea lion dies at 31

CC starred in the zoo's "Sparky Show" from 2002 until 2015.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, April 20

Nearly 1,000 new cases in today's report.

Dumpling
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis restaurant Dumpling to close its doors this weekend

'Papa is tired,' its owner said.

Federal courthouse
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for carjacking spree

The incidents occurred in Richfield, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and St. Paul.

Related

MN News

Driver pleads guilty to road rage incident with Olympian Jessie Diggins

Diggins described the October 2018 incident in her blog.

police lights
MN News

Road rage incident sees driver punch out man's window, punch him in face

The incident happened in Waite Park Wednesday morning.

Blaine police
MN News

Road rage in Blaine: Driver pulls alongside motorcyclist, opens fire

The motorcyclist said the bullet struck the gas tank of her bike.

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 6.59.14 AM
MN News

Young male dies in possible road rage shooting in St. Paul

Police are investigating, with no arrests yet made.

motorcycle
MN News

Road rage incident precedes fatal motorcycle crash in Hibbing

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Bloomington teenager waved knife during road rage incident

He is also accused of throwing an object at the other driver's vehicle.

MN News

Woman points gun at family in road rage incident

The suspect pointed a gun at a mother, her fiance and two of her children.

police lights
MN News

Man fatally shot, suspect arrested in possible road rage incident

The suspect turned himself in not long after the shooting.