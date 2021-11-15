Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

A St. Paul man faces criminal charges in connection with a high-speed crash that killed a University of Minnesota pediatrician.

Norman Toney, 34, was charged Friday with criminal vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 9 crash in Arden Hills. The criminal complaint accuses him of speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, fleeing a police officer that tried to pull him over, then crashing into the car of 40-year-old Daniel Schnobrich.

Schnobrich was wearing a seat belt, but the force of the impact was so great the buckle snapped, and he was ejected from the car, the charges say. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities say the entire front end and drivers side door of his Toyota Camry had been "sheared off," and the engine block was hanging out the passenger side.

Schnobrich, according to a University of Minnesota profile, was an associate professor in the Department of Medicine, and a hospitalist in both the Department of Medicine and the Department of Pediatrics. He was born in Waconia, an obituary says, and had a wife and children. He's described as an "adventurist" who loved to travel, competed in marathons and triathlons, and once hiked Mount Kilimanjaro.

He was on his way to work at the time of the crash, the charges say.

Toney made his first court appearance Monday morning. An omnibus hearing is set for Dec. 29, 2021.

What the charges say

According to the charges filed against Toney: