Skip to main content
Driver crashes SUV into side of Shakopee hospital, leaving giant hole

Driver crashes SUV into side of Shakopee hospital, leaving giant hole

Police do not believe it was an intentional act.

Google Street View

Police do not believe it was an intentional act.

The driver of an SUV crashed into the side of the St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee Wednesday night. 

The Shakopee Police Department says it responded to a fire alarm call at the hospital at 10:23 p.m. on March 23, where officers found a black SUV had crashed into the west side of the building. 

The motorist drove into an unoccupied service hallway, Allina Health's St. Francis Regional Medical Center said

Hospital staff "quickly responded and engaged local law enforcement and emergency responders," the hospital said. 

The driver, who hasn't been identified, suffered minor abrasions. No one inside the hospital was injured and patient care wasn't impacted, police said. 

The vehicle was removed from the hospital Wednesday night, but it left a large hole behind, according to Dave Peterlinz of KARE 11

"We do not believe this was an intentional act," police said, noting a blood draw was taken from the driver. 

The hospital says the safety and security of patients, staff and visitors are its "top priority," and it is thankful no one inside was hurt.

No other details about the incident have been released. 

St. Francis Regional Medical Center offers a variety of services and has an emergency room. 

Next Up

pexels craft beer stock
Bars and Restaurants

MN city makes list of 17 US cities with the best beer

The craft beers here "reflect the Midwest work ethic and innovative culture," the list says

Melissa Zielinski and Nicholas Zielinski
MN News

Life sentence for woman in fatal shooting of 22-year-old

Her brother, who was also involved, received nearly 19 years after pleading guilty.

Minneapolis police
MN News

City council approves new MPD contract: Bonuses, no discipline changes

The agreement passed on an 8-5 vote.

carver county dog
MN News

Hunter admits to killing nearby family's dog with compound bow

The Great Pyrenees was found dead in a nearby field, having been shot in the neck.

grocery cart
MN Shopping

Here's why it's been hard to find dough, pizza rolls at the grocery store

The good news: Things are improving.

Minnesota State hockey, MSU hockey, Mankato hockey
MN Sports

Minnesota State, UMD advance in NCAA hockey tournament

Two of the four Minnesota teams advanced in the NCAA's hockey dance.

snowing
MN Weather

NWS: 'High potential of snow squalls' Friday in Minnesota

Snow squalls are known to rapidly create dangerous driving conditions.

brent buchan
MN News

Minneapolis man, 25, gets life in prison for killing his friend

The victim told police his friend shot him and then said "my dying breath."

st. francis regional medical center 2
MN News

Driver crashes SUV into side of Shakopee hospital, leaving giant hole

Police do not believe it was an intentional act.

seanote
Minnesota Life

Peeved judge orders Seanote's owners to get it off county lot

The judge accused both sides of bickering, calling their positions "petulant and uncompromising."

hogs, pigs
MN News

Barn fire kills an estimated 2,500 hogs in Minnesota

Deputies arrived to see the barn fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 10.55.45 AM
WI News

Watch: Deputy breaks through ice during search for snowmobiler

The deputy was helped out of the water, only to have his partner fall through moments later.

Related

ambulance
MN News

8 people in Shakopee taken to hospital for CO poisoning

The family called 911 after three people were feeling sick.

st. paul tap - crop
MN News

SUV driver crashes into bar patio, injuring woman; man hurt in related shooting

Two men were arguing on the patio prior to the incident, witnesses said.

Screen Shot 2020-02-07 at 11.23.50 AM
MN News

Allina Health technical workers set to strike at Shakopee, Minneapolis hospitals

The strikes are scheduled for Sept. 14 through Sept. 16.

Screen Shot 2021-06-14 at 8.45.06 AM
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver accelerated 'to jump barricade' in crash that killed protester

Prosecutors say it was "an extreme and violent intentional act."

police lights
MN News

Rideshare driver shot, SUV stolen in apparent carjacking in St. Paul

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

ambulance
MN News

SUV driver killed in crash with semi-truck in Dakota County

The crash happened Monday morning.

Children's Minnesota - Minneapolis campus
MN News

Thousands of MN hospital patients' information possibly exposed in data breach

A vendor four Minnesota hospitals use for their foundations experienced a ransomware attack in July.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in possibly intentional hit-and-run in Minneapolis

Police believe the incident may have been intentional.