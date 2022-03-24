Driver crashes SUV into side of Shakopee hospital, leaving giant hole

The driver of an SUV crashed into the side of the St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee Wednesday night.

The Shakopee Police Department says it responded to a fire alarm call at the hospital at 10:23 p.m. on March 23, where officers found a black SUV had crashed into the west side of the building.

The motorist drove into an unoccupied service hallway, Allina Health's St. Francis Regional Medical Center said.

Hospital staff "quickly responded and engaged local law enforcement and emergency responders," the hospital said.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, suffered minor abrasions. No one inside the hospital was injured and patient care wasn't impacted, police said.

The vehicle was removed from the hospital Wednesday night, but it left a large hole behind, according to Dave Peterlinz of KARE 11.

"We do not believe this was an intentional act," police said, noting a blood draw was taken from the driver.

The hospital says the safety and security of patients, staff and visitors are its "top priority," and it is thankful no one inside was hurt.

No other details about the incident have been released.

St. Francis Regional Medical Center offers a variety of services and has an emergency room.