It happened on a west metro highway Monday morning.

Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

A 32-year-old Twin Cities man suffered critical injuries after crashing while attempting to pass on a west metro highway earlier this week.

Hoang H. Nguyen was behind the wheel of a Lexus ES that went off Highway 7 in Minnetrista and struck a tree around 7:35 a.m. Monday, according to the State Patrol. 

Nguyen was traveling eastbound at the time, the incident report says, and had gone into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass others in front of him. He was approaching the crest of a hill and going above the speed limit when he tried to veer back into the eastbound lane, but overcorrected.

He then lost control of the car and crashed into a tree, the State Patrol says.

Nguyen, of Brooklyn Park, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol says. He was the only person in the car. The incident report indicates alcohol is not a factor, and that Nguyen was not buckled in at the time of the wreck. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Driver crashes while trying to pass in oncoming lane, suffers critical injuries

