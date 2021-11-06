Driver dies after colliding with SUV in Fridley, hitting pole

A collision between SUV drivers in Fridley left one of them dead Saturday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the collision happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of University Avenue Northeast.

"Early indications show that two SUVs were traveling northbound on University Ave NE when the first SUV driven by an adult male made minor contact with the second SUV in front of it, and then drifted off the road into a nearby pole." the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the first SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the second SUV was uninjured.

There have been 419 road fatalities in Minnesota so far this year, compared to 339 at the same time last year. Minnesota is on track to register its deadliest year on the roads since 2007.