Driver dies after crashing into semi-tractor that tipped over into his path

The crash happened on Hwy. 212 west of the Twin Cities Monday morning.

The crash happened on Hwy. 212 west of the Twin Cities Monday morning.

A driver was killed when he collided with a semi-tractor that had tipped over into his path.

The collision happened on Hwy. 212 in Glencoe Township, in Mcleod County, just after 4 a.m. Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi-tractor driver was eastbound on Hwy. 212 when he "entered the median and tipped over in the westbound lanes of traffic."

A Ford Ranger SUV was being given westbound and crashed into the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Gary Vogt, 72, of nearby Glencoe, died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

The semi driver, a 53-year-old man from Ellendale, was not injured.

