December 9, 2021
Driver dies after flipping car, hitting tree in Minneapolis
The crash occurred near the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North.
Bring Me The News

A driver was killed in Minneapolis Thursday morning after police say he lost control and left the road on the city's North Side. 

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a crash at around 12:12 a.m. near the intersection of North 27th Avenue and North Lyndale Avenue.

The driver, an as-yet unidentified male, was believed to have been driving at a high speed when his car spun out of control and left the road.

The vehicle then flipped over and hit a tree, according to MPD.

The man, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, died at the scene. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

