Skip to main content
Woman dies after 'recklessly' driving through yards, crashing into tree

Woman dies after 'recklessly' driving through yards, crashing into tree

A male passenger was seriously injured.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

A male passenger was seriously injured.

A woman is dead following a reckless driving incident in Brooklyn Park that ended with her crashing into a tree Sunday night.

The police department said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the 7200 block of 73rd Avenue North. Officers found a vehicle with significant damage and two people inside with "serious injuries." 

Authorities began lifesaving measures on the driver and passenger before they were transported to a hospital. The woman, who was the driver, later died at the hospital, Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley confirmed with Bring Me The News on Monday.

The passenger, a man, remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation showed that the vehicle was driving "recklessly" through numerous yards before crashing into a tree, according to Bruley.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identities and cause of death at a later time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police tape
MN News

Woman dies after 'recklessly' driving through yards, crashing into tree

A male passenger was seriously injured.

Duluth standoff
MN News

Duluth PD standoff ends with officers learning suspect wasn't home

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

FSV0ZLVVUAAuSJ3
MN Weather

Tornado watch until 10 p.m. includes the Twin Cities

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Cane's
MN Food & Drink

Raising Cane's hiring 250 ahead of opening its 2 newest MN locations

The newest locations in Lakeville & Roseville bring the total number of Raising Cane's restaurants in MN to 17.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Next round of storms could bring tornadoes, very large hail

It could be a rocky afternoon and evening in eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Jennifer Lynn Matter. Goodhue County Jail.
MN News

Mother arrested for death of baby found in Lake Pepin in 2003

The mother has also been identified as the mother of the baby found in the Mississippi River in 1999.

GiantsRidge_OldSawMedia_111920_AB-1240947
Sponsored Story

Giant Trails to make giant memories for the whole family

Giants Ridge is located 3-hours away from the Twin Cities, 1-hour away from Duluth

South St. Paul Police
MN News

17-year-old boy killed in South St. Paul shooting

The teen was found laying in the road at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Bison
Minnesota Life

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

Viewing areas are being planned in Scott County along county highways 16 and 87.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 9

The latest from the state health department.

USATSI_18096785_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

Arcade Fire, Beck to make stop in Minneapolis for 'We' tour

The tour features appearances in North America and Europe.

Screen Shot 2022-05-08 at 9.16.49 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash shortly after hitting bus is identified

Jefferey Sonczalla, 58, died at the hospital shortly after the crash.

Related

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

Shingle Creek
MN News

Man found in Brooklyn Park creek drowned while intoxicated

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the 35-year-old man as Anthony Michael Johnson.

ambulance
MN News

Police investigating after man held in Brooklyn Park home for 24 hours

The man is still in the hospital.

MN News

Woman, 61, dies after her car hits tree in northern MN

Police say alcohol and speed are factors.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 2.44.12 PM
MN News

After lockdown, 4 west metro schools to begin security wand screenings

Immediate District 287 announced the plans after a student brought a loaded gun to school in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-05-05 at 9.51.37 AM
MN News

Woman gravely injured after car is shot at, crashes into tree

It happened on Cedar Avenue in south Minneapolis.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in the crash.

Screen Shot 2019-10-15 at 8.54.06 PM
MN News

Driver, 19, dies after crashing into Mississippi River

A passenger survived.