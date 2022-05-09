Woman dies after 'recklessly' driving through yards, crashing into tree

A woman is dead following a reckless driving incident in Brooklyn Park that ended with her crashing into a tree Sunday night.

The police department said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on the 7200 block of 73rd Avenue North. Officers found a vehicle with significant damage and two people inside with "serious injuries."

Authorities began lifesaving measures on the driver and passenger before they were transported to a hospital. The woman, who was the driver, later died at the hospital, Deputy Police Chief Mark Bruley confirmed with Bring Me The News on Monday.

The passenger, a man, remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation showed that the vehicle was driving "recklessly" through numerous yards before crashing into a tree, according to Bruley.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identities and cause of death at a later time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.