Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall

A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Bloomington, was declared dead at the scene.

Road conditions were affected by snow and ice, according to DPS. A winter storm that started overnight left a coating of snow on Twin Cities roads, with the snow set to continue throughout Thursday.

Here's a look at the situation on the roads as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the driver’s identity Thursday afternoon.