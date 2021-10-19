October 19, 2021
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

Pixabay

Publish date:

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Author:

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the north metro on Monday afternoon. 

At about 4:30 p.m., the driver of a vehicle was going westbound on Bunker Lake Blvd. NE in Ham Lake when he crashed at the Naples St. NE intersection. 

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies and the Ham Lake Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

No further information has been provided with the exception of the sheriff's department saying the crash investigation is in its "early stages." 

The driver's identity will be released at a later date. 

Preliminary data from the state's office of traffic safety shows that there have been 392 deaths on Minnesota roads this year. That's just two shy of the total (394) in 2020 with more than two full months to go. 

The Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota is on pace for its most traffic-related deaths since 2007

Next Up

Flickr - COVID vaccine Joint Base San Antonio
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 19

The latest info.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Hell's Angels member who absconded gets 14 years for meth trafficking

The 39-year-old was sentenced this week.

pixabay - us supreme court
MN News

MN, WI attorney generals push SCOTUS to block to Texas abortion law

They say the law is in "direct contravention of nearly a half century of binding precedent."

Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 10.05.45 AM
MN Shopping

Target to add new Apple 'shop-in-shops' at three more Minnesota locations

Currently there's only one in Minnesota.

Piper Cherokee
MN News

UND student killed in plane crash near Minnesota border

The crash happened Monday night just west of the Minnesota border.

Pixabay - casino slot machines
MN News

Minnesota casino worker gets prison for embezzling $315K

She'll spend eight months in prison.

fake airpods
MN News

Border officials seize hundreds of fake AirPods at International Falls

The AirPods were in a rail container headed for Ranier.

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

With Patrick Peterson injured, Vikings need to unleash the offense

Peterson's absence could have a bigger effect on the opposite side of the ball.

Cam Wiley
MN Gophers

Gophers running back Cam Wiley announces plan to transfer

Wiley found himself buried on the depth chart.

sun country
Travel

Sun Country adds 7 new routes from MSP Airport this spring

It's also resuming four routes from the Twin Cities.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz launches re-election campaign

Their campaign slogan: "One Minnesota. Moving Forward."

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Related

ambulance
MN News

2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Ham Lake Sunday

The head-on crash happened around 2:45 p.m.

Screen Shot 2019-07-03 at 7.55.34 AM
MN News

Blaine man killed in motorcycle crash in Ham Lake

The crash happened just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

MN News

1 dead after motorcycle crashes into parked vehicle in Ham Lake

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies in single-vehicle rollover crash near Grand Rapids

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

ambulance
MN News

2 fatal crashes on Highway 65 between Ham Lake, Isanti

Both crashes happened Friday afternoon.

State Patrol
MN News

22-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in central Minnesota

The fatal crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

21-year-old dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Becker County

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

30125 Pequot Blvd, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472, United States - July 2014
MN News

Man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Pequot Lakes

The cause of the crash is under investigation.