Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the north metro on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., the driver of a vehicle was going westbound on Bunker Lake Blvd. NE in Ham Lake when he crashed at the Naples St. NE intersection.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says deputies and the Ham Lake Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No further information has been provided with the exception of the sheriff's department saying the crash investigation is in its "early stages."

The driver's identity will be released at a later date.

Preliminary data from the state's office of traffic safety shows that there have been 392 deaths on Minnesota roads this year. That's just two shy of the total (394) in 2020 with more than two full months to go.

The Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Minnesota is on pace for its most traffic-related deaths since 2007.