Driver ejected in fatal crash on Shepard Road in St. Paul

The driver of a single-vehicle crash in St. Paul was killed and a passenger was injured early Sunday morning.

Saint Paul police. Sgt. Mike Ernster said the driver of the Dodge Ram was eastbound on Shepard Road around 2:15 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road and crashed into a fence and bridge supports beneath the Robert Street Bridge.

The driver, who has not been identified, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The passenger in the truck was taken to Regions Hospital with what police believed were non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed may have factored in the crash, police said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.