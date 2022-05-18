Skip to main content
Driver ejected in fatal Roseville crash identified as 30-year-old

The crash temporarily shutdown westbound Highway 36.

The driver killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Roseville early Tuesday morning has been identified as 30-year-old Trevor Scott May, of North St. Paul. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, May was driving a Kia Sorrento westbound on Highway 36 when he crashed at about 2:48 a.m. Tuesday, at the Dale Street exit. 

The crash report says he exited to Dale Street "at a high rate of speed" and continued through the intersection back onto the ramp from Dale Street to westbound Hwy. 36, then "hit a grassy area" and the vehicle rolled. 

May was ejected from the vehicle, which came to a rest in the median. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol. 

Prior to the crash, a North St. Paul police officer initiated a traffic stop at Hwy. 36 and McKnight Road because May's vehicle had a burned-out headlight, no license plate and a broken taillight. May fled and the officer did not pursue, according to police. 

"He took off westbound and went out of our officer's sight," North St. Paul Sgt. Raymond Rozales III told Bring Me The News. "[The officer] just called it off and said that the vehicle was continuing westbound at a high rate of speed."

The crash happened a short time later, a few miles to the west at Dale Street. 

