Driver escapes crashed pickup just before it bursts into flames, sheriff's office says

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

A central Minnesota man managed to escape his wrecked pickup just before it burst into flames following an icy crash Monday morning.

Matthew Strack was on his way to work, traveling eastbound on 360th Street near St. Stephen around 7:23 a.m., according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. The 36-year-old approached the intersection with County Road 2 and tried to stop for the stop sign — but was unable to slow down on the snow-covered roads, the sheriff's office said.

Robyn Dibblee, 38, was driving southbound on County Road 2 when Strack's vehicle slid into the intersection. She tried to stop, but ended up colliding with Strack's vehicle on the passenger side. 

Strack then escaped his vehicle just before it started on fire, the sheriff's office said, noting when deputies arrived it was "fully engulfed" in flames.

St. Stephen Fire extinguished the blaze, and according to the sheriff's office, neither driver (both of whom are from St. Stephen) suffered anything minor than minor injuries. 

"We all know Minnesota's weather is unpredictable, especially this time of year," the sheriff's office continued, adding it "would like to remind everyone to give themselves that little extra bit of time when road conditions are poor."

