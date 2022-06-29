Skip to main content
Driver falls asleep, crashes through motel wall near Duluth

Driver falls asleep, crashes through motel wall near Duluth

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Credit: Island Lake Inn

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

No one was injured inside a roadside motel when a driver fell asleep and crashed into the building, with the SUV coming to a rest inside the motel's bar and restaurant. 

It happened at about 6:49 a.m. Wednesday when a 36-year-old Tower man fell asleep while driving on Rice Lake Road and crashed into the Island Lake Inn, which is located on the north side of Island Lake, about 15 miles north of Duluth. 

Photos on the business's Facebook page show a vehicle-sized hole in the side of the building, with an SUV with a roofing company's information on the exterior nestled up to the bar amid debris from the crash. 

291408060_5354856111243726_8380501712213453063_n
291169265_5354856167910387_9022219133070551084_n
290998396_5354856294577041_3082709913365453670_n
5
Gallery
5 Images

"So, we’ve had an eventful morning at the Island Lake Inn already! Thankfully no one got hurt, not even a scratch!" a post on the Island Lake Inn Facebook page reads. "For this reason we will be closed for the day but we will let you know when we are open for either takeout or for you to come back in to celebrate Independence Day."

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the driver suffered minor injuries that didn't require medical attention. He told authorities that he fell asleep while on his way to work in Duluth. 

"There were no signs of impairment and alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors," the sheriff's office said. 

Next Up

291490375_5354856234577047_2190211276265571839_n
MN News

Driver falls asleep, crashes through motel wall near Duluth

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 29

One of the newly reported deaths was a person aged 15-19 from Yellow Medicine County.

Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 10.19.37 AM
MN News

Drone drops bag of candy near kids fishing

A black SUV quickly left the area afterwards.

FLickr - AL Franken 2016 - Lorie Shaull
TV, Movies and The Arts

Al Franken to bring comedy tour to Minneapolis

Acme Comedy is hosting the former senator in late August.

Alabama
MN Music and Radio

Alabama replaces Toby Keith as headliner at MN music festival

The Lakefront Music Festival is set to take place in Prior Lake on July 8-9.

16362 County Rd 81, Maple Grove, Minnesota - October 2021 (4)
MN News

2-year-old who died in Maple Grove crash identified

The crash happened last Thursday on County Road 81 in Maple Grove.

Image from iOS
MN News

Shooting inside Oakdale movie theater: Suspect on the run

A 23-year-old was shot while inside theater 17 around 10 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Walz, Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

The two clashed over the topic on Tuesday, following the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 12.24.27 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Movie filming brings memorable day for MN teen with leukemia

Ayotzin Limon-Millard was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last year.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 1.25.30 PM
MN News

Police trying to ID 'Playboy bandit' and 'no-pants raider' suspect

Police are calling the unidentified man "the Playboy bandit" and the "no-pants raider."

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Twin Cities under severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday afternoon

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 9.27.30 AM
MN Food & Drink

Famous Dave's family brings new BBQ biz to the south metro

The newest Twin Cities location is the first to offer wine slushies on the menu.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Brooklyn Park driver killed in crash on Highway 36 in Roseville

The State Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash.

Trevor Scott May
MN News

Driver ejected in fatal Roseville crash identified as 30-year-old

The crash temporarily shutdown westbound Highway 36.

ambulance
MN News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western MN crash

The deadly crash happened around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

The crash happened at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. and Sunfish Lake Blvd.

ambulance
MN News

Man crashes, gets out of car — and is hit by passing semi driver

The crash happened near Duluth Wednesday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Driver fatally strikes woman walking her horse near Brainerd

The 33-year-old woman died at the scene.

ambulance
MN News

24-year-old dies in overnight crash on Highway 77 in Eagan

The single-vehicle crash happened on Hwy. 77 near Cliff Road.