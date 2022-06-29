Driver falls asleep, crashes through motel wall near Duluth

No one was injured inside a roadside motel when a driver fell asleep and crashed into the building, with the SUV coming to a rest inside the motel's bar and restaurant.

It happened at about 6:49 a.m. Wednesday when a 36-year-old Tower man fell asleep while driving on Rice Lake Road and crashed into the Island Lake Inn, which is located on the north side of Island Lake, about 15 miles north of Duluth.

Photos on the business's Facebook page show a vehicle-sized hole in the side of the building, with an SUV with a roofing company's information on the exterior nestled up to the bar amid debris from the crash.

"So, we’ve had an eventful morning at the Island Lake Inn already! Thankfully no one got hurt, not even a scratch!" a post on the Island Lake Inn Facebook page reads. "For this reason we will be closed for the day but we will let you know when we are open for either takeout or for you to come back in to celebrate Independence Day."

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the driver suffered minor injuries that didn't require medical attention. He told authorities that he fell asleep while on his way to work in Duluth.

"There were no signs of impairment and alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors," the sheriff's office said.