Driver fatally shot by motorist in Maple Grove is identified

The man was shot while in an alleged altercation with another motorist.

A dispute between motorists that led to fatal gunfire Sunday in Maple Grove remains under investigation, and authorities have now released the identity of the victim. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced Tuesday that 61-year-old William F. Haire, of Buffalo, Minnesota, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen when he was shot just before 3 p.m. Sunday. 

According to Maple Grove police, the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. when officers were sent to an area near County Road 30 and Garland Lane, with a 911 caller saying there was "an altercation between two motorists."

Police say one of the people involved in the altercation fired a shot "toward the other vehicle," followed by both drivers leaving the area.

The responding officers located a vehicle off the roadway near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway, and then found a man, since identified as Haire, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Sunday. 

"Investigators are pursuing several leads," Maple Grove PD announced.

Anyone who might've witnessed the incident or has information related to the killing is asked to call Detective Maiers at 763-494-6246.

