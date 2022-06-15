Driver fatally strikes woman walking her horse near Brainerd

A 33-year-old woman who was walking with her horse along the side of a road in rural Brainerd was fatally struck by a motorist on Monday.

The deadly incident happened just before 7 p.m. near 13519 Thompson Road, with deputies from the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office arriving to the scene of where a pickup driver who was eastbound on Thompson Road had struck the horse and the woman.

The woman and horse were on the shoulder when they were struck, the sheriff's office said. The woman, who lived at a residence on Thompson Road, died at the scene.

A 44-year-old Brainerd man was driving the pickup. Authorities are still investigating the crash.

The condition of the horse was not provided.