Driver 'flashed handgun' during road rage incident in Nicollet Co.

Driver 'flashed handgun' during road rage incident in Nicollet County

The incident happened Thursday on Hwy. 14.

Pexels

Police are investigating a road rage incident last week in which a driver flashed a handgun at another driver.

The incident unfolded on Hwy. 14 in Nicollet County on Thursday, with police receiving a report of a black Cadillac being driven erratically westbound on the highway.

"It was also reported that the driver of this Cadillac 'flashed' a handgun at another vehicle as it was passing," the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver who was the target then followed the Cadillac and gave police details of its location.

Police later found the alleged offending driver and took a statement. The case is still under investigation.

