Driver flees crash, leaving behind 2 injured passengers in St. Cloud

The crash occurred at the intersection of Stearns County Road 75 and 33rd Street South.

A driver in St. Cloud fled the scene of a crash after hitting two vehicles Wednesday.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stearns County Road 75 and 33rd Street South at around 9:40 a.m.

A truck was reportedly traveling west on 33rd Street South and attempted to turn left onto County Road 75 when a northbound SUV failed to stop at the light and collided with it.

The SUV then lost control and struck another vehicle before leaving the road and coming to a stop after hitting trees. The driver then fled the scene, leaving behind two passengers who were seriously injured.

Officials attempted to find the driver with a K9 officer, but were unsuccessful.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

The two SUV passengers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news