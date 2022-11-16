Driver flees police by crashing through residential yards

A suspect fleeing a police traffic stop crashed through multiple residential yards while attempting to evade capture.

That's according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, which says the pursuit happened on Nov. 2 in the City of Lafayette, Minnesota, about 10 miles north of New Ulm.

Police say they received a driving complaint and when they found the suspect vehicle, the driver "rapidly accelerated," sparking a short pursuit.

Over the course of the chase, the driver "drove through some residents yards' in an attempt to evade arrest.

The suspect even managed to exit the vehicle while it was still moving, with the patrol sergeant then having to use his squad car to prevent the vehicle from hitting a house.

The suspect has been identified but formal charges have not yet been filed. Police later learned that the vehicle they were driven had been stolen from a home in rural Brown County.

The sheriff's office has encouraged anyone whose property was damaged in the incident to file a damage report.