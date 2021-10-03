Driver found dead in vehicle that had left road, hit telephone pole

The discovery was made in Lindstrom Friday evening.

A driver was found dead in a vehicle that had left the road and skidded into a tree in Chisago County.

The Lakes Area Police Department says the discovery was made at 10:45 p.m. Friday, with police receiving a 911 call about a possible crash.

The found the driver dead in their vehicle off of Chisago County Road 19 at North Meadow Curve.

Investigators found skid marks in the grass, suggesting the driver left the road, skidded, and struck a telephone pole. The impact from the crash was at the front driver's side door.

The driver's body had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The police department noted that there was light rain in the area at the time, and the roadway was wet.

