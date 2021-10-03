October 3, 2021
Publish date:

Driver found dead in vehicle that had left road, skidded into telephone pole

The discovery was made in Lindstrom Friday evening.
Author:
ambulance

A driver was found dead in a vehicle that had left the road and skidded into a tree in Chisago County.

The Lakes Area Police Department says the discovery was made at 10:45 p.m. Friday, with police receiving a 911 call about a possible crash.

The found the driver dead in their vehicle off of Chisago County Road 19 at North Meadow Curve.

Investigators found skid marks in the grass, suggesting the driver left the road, skidded, and struck a telephone pole. The impact from the crash was at the front driver's side door.

The driver's body had to be extricated from the vehicle. 

The police department noted that there was light rain in the area at the time, and the roadway was wet.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Driver found dead in vehicle that had left road, hit telephone pole

The discovery was made in Lindstrom Friday evening.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

It's the city's 73rd homicide of the year.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Vikings-Browns: 5 things you can count on happening

Can the Vikings climb back to .500?

Former Sen. David Hann
MN News

MN GOP elects new chair, replacing ousted Jennifer Carnahan

He's a former state senate minority leader.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Autman-Bell's return, defense spark Gophers' rebound vs. Purdue

The Gophers won a soggy game in West Lafayette.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 10.17.54 AM
MN Lifestyle

Fargo Thai restaurant goes viral with 'spice level warnings'

Apparently some diners couldn't take the heat.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN News

DECC in Duluth will double its COVID-19 testing capacity

The expansion comes amid a statewide increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

Screen Shot 2021-10-02 at 8.55.40 AM
MN News

Suspected bank robber arrested after wild day, standoff in Duluth

The suspect had barricaded himself in an apartment near Central Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Chris Berg
TV, Movies and The Arts

Fargo TV host leaves before station vaccine mandate goes into effect

Chris Berg is out at the TV station, but in at a local radio station.

Catalytic converter theft
MN News

Police: Catalytic converter thief strikes again, gets 11th DWI

He was arrested in Hopkins this week for the second time.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID cases reach highest levels in Minnesota since December

Is the peak of the current wave anywhere in sight?

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

The offseason message for Twins owners: Pay Byron Buxton

Despite the risk, the Twins outfielder is worth the investment.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Three killed in car, bus crash north of Twin Cities

The crash happened Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Hunter finds crashed truck, passenger dead on road; driver fled

The driver was found and arrested. He's now facing a criminal vehicular homicide charge.

Wadena County Fairgrounds
MN News

Man found dead inside ticket booth at Wadena County Fairgrounds

The discovery was made on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-10-20 at 6.12.34 AM
MN News

Young man found dead from assault injuries in wildlife area north of metro

The discovery was made Saturday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after vehicle launches off bridge embankment in Lino Lakes

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-35W for hours on Monday.

ambulance
MN News

Reports: 2 killed by driver fleeing police in downtown Fergus Falls

The deadly crash happened Friday evening.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed after being struck by vehicle as he removed debris from road

The incident happened Saturday morning in Polk County, Wisconsin.

MN News

Charges: Driver left pair for dead after I-94 crash, before kidnapping woman

The 31-year-old felon is still on the run.