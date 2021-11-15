Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

A driver was killed in Chisago County Saturday when he crashed and rolled his car.

Chisago County officials received a 911 call of a crash at Furuby Road and Shady Oak Trail in Shafer Township at around 3:10 p.m.

The incident involved one vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on Furuby Road. The car left the road, hitting a driveway embankment before rolling over, according to the Chicago County Sheriff's Office.

Officials performed life-saving efforts on the scene, but the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was identified as Ryan W. Schmidt, 39, of Taylor Falls.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash. Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.

