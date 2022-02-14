Skip to main content
Driver hits parked car, crashes into side of small town's Lazy Bear restaurant

Driver hits parked car, crashes into side of small town's Lazy Bear restaurant

Authorities said there were mechanical issues with the accelerator and steering controls.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said there were mechanical issues with the accelerator and steering controls.

A driver hit a parked car then slammed into the side of a small-town restaurant Sunday morning — with authorities blaming the crash on mechanical problems.

A 40-year-old Twin Cities woman was behind the wheel of the Ford Expedition that crashed in Barnum, Minnesota, around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the Carlton County Sheriff's Office said. She had just turned off of County Road 6, into a parking lot shared by the Minit Mart Gas Station and the Lazy Bear Restaurant.

That's when she suddenly began to have trouble with both the accelerator and her steering controls, according to the sheriff's office.

She then hit a parked vehicle with people inside of it — with the impact pushing it into a second, empty parked vehicle. The Expedition then crashed into the corner of the Lazy Bear restaurant, the sheriff's office said.

lazy bear car crash 2

Neither the driver nor any of the occupants of either vehicle were injured. No restaurant patrons were hurt, either. The crash damaged the building and the two parked vehicles, however. 

The sheriff's office said the aforementioned "mechanical issues" appear to be to blame, adding authorities aren't considering criminal charges in the crash.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

lazy bear car crash 1
MN News

Driver crashes into small town's Lazy Bear restaurant

Authorities said there were mechanical issues with the accelerator and steering controls.

Kelly, Patrick - crop
MN News

New stalking charges for man accused of hounding Twin Cities DJ

It is the second time he's been accused of relentlessly harassing a DJ with The Current.

USATSI_17682111_168397563_lowres
MN Music and Radio

After acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show, many declare Prince's is still the GOAT

Prince fans agree this year's show was one of the best — but not as good as the 2007 event.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, February 14

Hospitalizations appear on track to dip below 1,000 for the first time in months.

Michele Tafoya
TV, Movies and The Arts

Michele Tafoya says Super Bowl goodbye to NBC, joins Republican's campaign

The Edina resident has been announced as the co-chair of Kendall Qualls' campaign for Minnesota governor.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

1 dead after mobile home fire near Lake Winnibigoshish

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police: Man strangles father unconscious, tries to assault neighbors

The SWAT unit was called to the scene and eventually took the suspect into custody.

USATSI_17681632_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings' lesson from L.A.'s Super Bowl win: It takes everyone

The Rams put together a complete team in order to raise the Lombardi Trophy...how can the Vikings follow their path?

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man shot while driving with wife and kids in St. Paul

The man reported hearing a loud noise before his window shattered.

crash I-35
MN News

Overnight snow leads to slick roads, several crashes Monday morning

A vehicle went off the road and flipped on I-35.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

New details released about fatal police incident near Eden Valley

The suspect was struck by the officer's gunfire, but died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the BCA.

Adrian Peterson
MN Vikings

Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence

The alleged incident occurred Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Related

unsplash bike child close
MN News

Girl on bicycle, 11, hit by car in chain reaction crash near Mankato

One car collided with another vehicle, which then struck the girl.

Stearns COunty - Co Rd 44 & 144 Crash
MN News

Sheriff: Driver blows through stop sign, crashes into tree

The 35-year-old had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Stearns County Sheriff - County Road 9 crash - 07.05.21 - CROP
MN News

Driver reaches for spilled drink in center console, causing crash

It happened Sunday evening on a highway just northwest of St. Cloud.

Lake COuntry Power linemen photo - 11.17.21
MN News

Woman rescued from icy water by men who spotted overturned car

Her car hit a slick spot, went off the road, and flipped — landing in 4 feet of water.

Waite Park Police Department - St Cloud squad car collision - 2021.06.07
MN News

Police: Underage drunk driver crashes head-on into St. Cloud squad car

It happened early Sunday morning.

Fatal Crash - Stearns - 10.04.21
MN News

Driver who stopped after deer crash killed when pickup slams into his vehicle

The victim was in front of his vehicle checking front front-end damage when the collision occurred.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Illinois bicyclist killed in crash with pickup driver

The crash happened on an S-curve on the highway in the early morning hours.

Fatal Crash in Zion Township - 2021.11.12
MN News

1 dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of a house

The 22-year-old driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.