A man's attempt to flee police while in a stolen car concluded after he drove through a field and got stuck in a slough, sparking a swamp fire.

A Blue Earth County resident told authorities a suspicious vehicle pulled onto his property near the intersection of Highway 14 and 626th Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the suspect vehicle — a Tahoe, reported stolen out of Jordan, Minnesota — sped away through picked corn fields.

Deputies gave chase, going west on Highway 14 to the Janesville area, then north on Waseca County Road 18/West Elysian Lake Road, the sheriff's office said.

The fleeing driver hit speeds of about 100 mph at times, with authorities saying there was "minimal traffic" in the area at the time.

The chase ended near West Elysian Lake Road and 425th Avenue in Waseca County, when the suspect again drove through fields, but wound up stuck in a slough.

Deputies arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Rochester man, only for the stolen Tahoe to start on fire. The blaze spread to the swampy area, requiring a response from multiple agencies and fire departments. They ultimately stopped the fire's spread.

The sheriff's office said nobody was hurt.

The suspect was booked into Blue Earth County jail around 3:17 p.m. Monday. He remains in custody Tuesday morning, and is being held on suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.