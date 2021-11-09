Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Driver in stolen SUV leads deputies on 100 mph chase through corn fields, gets stuck in swamp
Publish date:

Driver in stolen SUV leads deputies on 100 mph chase through corn fields, gets stuck in swamp

The conclusion of the high-speed chase sparked a swamp fire.
Author:

Pixabay

The conclusion of the high-speed chase sparked a swamp fire.

A man's attempt to flee police while in a stolen car concluded after he drove through a field and got stuck in a slough, sparking a swamp fire.

A Blue Earth County resident told authorities a suspicious vehicle pulled onto his property near the intersection of Highway 14 and 626th Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the suspect vehicle — a Tahoe, reported stolen out of Jordan, Minnesota — sped away through picked corn fields.

Deputies gave chase, going west on Highway 14 to the Janesville area, then north on Waseca County Road 18/West Elysian Lake Road, the sheriff's office said. 

The fleeing driver hit speeds of about 100 mph at times, with authorities saying there was "minimal traffic" in the area at the time.

The chase ended near West Elysian Lake Road and 425th Avenue in Waseca County, when the suspect again drove through fields, but wound up stuck in a slough.

Deputies arrested the driver, a 24-year-old Rochester man, only for the stolen Tahoe to start on fire. The blaze spread to the swampy area, requiring a response from multiple agencies and fire departments. They ultimately stopped the fire's spread.

The sheriff's office said nobody was hurt.

The suspect was booked into Blue Earth County jail around 3:17 p.m. Monday. He remains in custody Tuesday morning, and is being held on suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, according to jail records. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

sherri ann jarvis
MN News

After 41 years, Texas authorities ID murdered Jane Doe as Stillwater girl

The State of Minnesota removed her from her home when she was 13 due to "habitual truancy" and she never returned.

Aaron Rodgers
MN Sports

Aaron Rodgers issues non-apology, stands by his COVID vax comments

"I stand by what I said and the reasons why I made the decision," said Rodgers

dayton's project
MN Shopping

Holiday windows are back when The Dayton's Project opens next week

The long-awaited redesign of the historic department store opens with a maker's market.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID hospitalization levels in Minnesota hit record high for 2021

5 out of 8 regions in Minnesota are in the "red zone" for hospital capacity

red lake county sheriff's office
MN News

1 shot in the head in Red Lake County, 1 arrested

The victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

arby's tattersall vodka
MN Food & Drink

Tattersall Distilling and Arby's team up on fries-flavored vodkas

The vodkas will be available starting Nov. 18.

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 10.59.50 AM
MN News

Minnesota woman 'possibly missing' for more than a month

She hasn't been heard from in more than a month.

jurassic quest
Minnesota Life

100 'life-like' dinosaurs coming to Minneapolis Convention Center this winter

Jurassic Quest includes animatronic dinosaurs, rides, and other attractions.

Flickr - COVID testing site sign
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, November 9

Hospitalizations have reached a new high point in 2021.

metro transit bus
Travel

Metro Transit suspending routes, cutting service amid driver shortage

It's reducing service hours by 5%.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman killed in crash with cargo truck west of Twin Cities

A man was also injured in the collision.

LeKenneth Miller
MN News

Identities of officers, victim released in fatal Eau Claire police shooting

Police say the intruder stabbed a woman before he was fatally shot by an officer.

Related

Chisago County chase.
MN News

Deputies nab car theft suspect after dramatic chase into 'frozen swamp'

The crime spree started in Minneapolis.

MN News

Duluth man driving stolen vehicle leads police on 60-mile chase

A Duluth man has been arrested following a 60-mile high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

george williamson
MN News

Charges: High-speed chase for wanted man ends with wrong-way crash

The man had several felony warrants out for his arrest.

moorhead police
MN News

Shots fired as police chase suspect in Moorhead

The police officer had been investigating "suspicious activity" the afternoon of July 4.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Suspect steals unlocked squad car, leads officers on miles-long chase

The suspect also brandished a shotgun from the stolen vehicle out the window.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Duluth man arrested after police chase in stolen pickup truck

He was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in North Dakota.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Deputy was on drugs during high-speed chase that turned deadly

Kelly Backman had fentanyl in his system at the time of the chase, which ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle, killing a married couple, charges state.

MN News

Stolen SUV crashes into home after police chase