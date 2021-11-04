Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on the highway
Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on the highway

The bull died in the collision.
Pixabay

The bull died in the collision.

A central Minnesota man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a bull late Wednesday.

The 57-year-old was traveling north on Highway 25, just south of Pierz, in a Chevy sedan around 10:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol. Around 123rd Street, he "struck a loose bull in the roadway," the State Patrol said.

The man, from nearby Hillman, suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt and the State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor.

The struck bull died in the crash, State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank told Bring Me The News.

