Driver injured after crashing into bull running loose on highway

A central Minnesota man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a bull late Wednesday.

The 57-year-old was traveling north on Highway 25, just south of Pierz, in a Chevy sedan around 10:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol. Around 123rd Street, he "struck a loose bull in the roadway," the State Patrol said.

The man, from nearby Hillman, suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt and the State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor.

The struck bull died in the crash, State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank told Bring Me The News.