Driver injured in crash with snowplow during wintry conditions on I-94

Driver injured in crash with snowplow during wintry conditions

The 23-year-old was driving behind the snowplow on I-94.

MnDOT plow camera

A 23-year-old driver had to be taken to the hospital after crashing into a snowplow Friday morning.

The wreck happened just after 10:45 a.m. on I-94 in Brandon Township, about 12 miles outside of Alexandria, the Minnesota State Patrol said. A 23-year-old man from Litchfield was in a 2003 Chevy sedan, heading eastbound on the interstate behind the snowplow.

Near mile marker 88, the vehicles collided, the State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said conditions were snowy/icy at the time of the wreck.  National Weather Service Grand Forks had warned of blowing snows in west-central and northwest Minnesota Friday morning, noting visibility could dip to 1 mile at times.

The Chevy driver was taken to Alexandria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the snowplow, a 59-year-old from Garfield, wasn't hurt. 

Both individuals were wearing seat belts, and the State Patrol said alcohol is not believed to be a factor. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation regularly issues winter reminders for drivers to be cautious around snowplows. That's because:

  • Snowplow operators can only see behind them with their side mirrors 
  • They turn, exit and change lanes with little warning
  • Wing plows can extend 2-10 feet out on either side

The department recommends staying about 10 car lengths behind a snowplow and not passing until the plow driver pulls over.

