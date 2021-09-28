Driver killed in Fridley crash that cut his car in half

A driver was killed after they crashed into a semaphore sign in Fridley, shearing his car in half.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound Hwy. 65, when an Acura 3.5 was southbound traveling at a "high rate of speed."

The driver crossed the northbound lanes and smashed into the semaphore at Medtronic Parkway, with the collision sending the vehicle across the parkway into a Mitsubishi that was stopped at a red light.

The State Patrol says the Acura was "cut in half," with its driver – identified as 29-year-old Alex Tuerk, of Spooner, Wisconsin – dying at North Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 25-year-old Minneapolis man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Hennepin Healthcare.

Video of the crash was captured on MnDOT cameras and shared on Twitter by @MN_Crime.