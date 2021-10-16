Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

A driver died after crashing his SUV into a parked tractor-trailer in Fridley early Saturday morning.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, responders including Allina EMS were called to the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 a.m.

A 2008 Chevy Trailblazer SUV was reportedly driving northbound when it crashed into the semi-trailer, which was parked on the shoulder of the road.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that the victim was a 27-year-old man from Minneapolis, whose identity will be released Monday.