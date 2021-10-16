October 17, 2021
Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer in Fridley

Pexels

Publish date:

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer in Fridley

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.
Author:

A driver died after crashing his SUV into a parked tractor-trailer in Fridley early Saturday morning.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, responders including Allina EMS were called to the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast at around 2:30 a.m.

A 2008 Chevy Trailblazer SUV was reportedly driving northbound when it crashed into the semi-trailer, which was parked on the shoulder of the road.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says that the victim was a 27-year-old man from Minneapolis, whose identity will be released Monday.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 9.10.02 PM
MN News

Two killed in crash that sparked fire at new Lake Street bus station on I-35W

The station was due to open on Monday.

Gopher Hockey
MN Gophers

Watch: No-call lifts Gophers to OT victory over St. Cloud State

A blatant hook marred a top-four battle in St. Cloud.

Horse hooves, horses
MN News

7 horses 'struck and killed' on central Minnesota highway

It happened Saturday morning near Wadena.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Vikings-Panthers: 5 things you can count on happening

The Vikings will look to open things up in Carolina.

Tanner Morgan/Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Morgan's resurgence, Nebraska's miscues help Gophers hold on

The Gophers quarterback threw a pair of touchdowns in a 30-23 victory.

Tina Smith
MN News

Sen. Tina Smith warns Dems she may not vote for budget bill if climate plan dropped

This comes amid a White House effort to get its "Build Back Better" plan passed.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

St. Paul man dies six days after crash on I-94

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man as David Rodney Hardaway.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Double murder in northeastern Minnesota, suspect kills himself after chase

The suspect died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

chaska school fight
MN News

Anti-masker involved in school board meeting fight charged with assault

It happened last month at an Eastern Carver County Schools hearing.

Marcus Foligno
MN Wild

Marcus Foligno throws hands, scores game-winning goal in Wild's opener

The Wild forward scored with 7.2 seconds left to beat Anaheim.

Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 10.01.55 PM
MN News

Large police presence at Emagine Willow Creek movie theater in Plymouth

There are few details at this stage as to what has happened.

Related

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash after attempting to pass SUV on the right

The incident occurred near 34th Street from 8th Avenue Northwest.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer west of Twin Cities

The crash occurred Friday morning on Highway 15.

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after crashing into turning semi truck's trailer

It happened early Thursday in southern Minnesota,

motorcycle
MN News

Three motorcyclists injured in Red Wing crash

The crash occurred at the intersection of Aspen Avenue and Highway 61.

ambulance
MN News

Pickup driver killed in head-on crash with semi in Washington County

The crash occurred Wednesday at around 3:00 p.m.

ambulance
MN News

Passenger ejected, killed after truck hits tree in Carlton County

The crash occurred on the 200 block of Thomson Road early Monday morning.

ATV
MN News

Driver killed in ATV rollover crash north of Alexandria

The crash occurred in Douglas County Sunday evening.