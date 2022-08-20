Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.
According to the State Patrol, the 25-year-old driver then "ran into the lanes of traffic and into the side of a passing vehicle, knocking them down in the lane.
"The driver was then struck and ran over by multiple vehicles."
The driver, who is from Lakefield, has not yet been identified.
A passengers in the Chevy – a 47-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park and a 58-year-old man from Minneapolis – were not injured.