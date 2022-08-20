Skip to main content
Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic

Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic

The incident occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

Rachel Ryan

The incident occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.

According to the State Patrol, the 25-year-old driver then "ran into the lanes of traffic and into the side of a passing vehicle, knocking them down in the lane.

"The driver was then struck and ran over by multiple vehicles."

The driver, who is from Lakefield, has not yet been identified.

A passengers in the Chevy – a 47-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park and a 58-year-old man from Minneapolis – were not injured. 

Next Up

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic

The incident occurred early Saturday morning on Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

image
MN Lifestyle

Shakopee City Council approves amphitheater near Canterbury Park

One of Minnesota's largest outdoor venues will be coming to the southwest metro.

apples-g763c828ac_1280
Minnesota Life

Late harvest forces some apple orchards to push back openings

Minnetonka Orchards and Emma Krumbee's won't be open this weekend.

6874514374_277eba4039_b
MN Music and Radio

After long wait, storms eventually cancel Duran Duran concert

The newly inaugurated Rock 'N Roll Hall of Famers were kicking off their North America tour in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Boy arrested in St. Paul hit-and-run that killed 70-year-old woman

Phoua Hang is remembered as a community leader.

Catholic rosary beads
MN News

Former priest in Minnesota charged with sexually assaulting friend

The priest allegedly got the victim drunk.

ITT Tech
MN News

Student loans cancelled for 1,380 Minnesota ITT Tech students

President Joe Biden moved to cancel the federal debt this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 2.17.19 PM
Minnesota Life

Twine kills 2 young ospreys in Long Lake, Minnesota

One bird was found hanging by its leg from the nest.

Mindy Kiepe
MN News

5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm

The dogs were euthanized after the incident.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

School district sued by teachers' union over staff 'gag order'

The district has faced heightened scrutiny for months now.

Andrew Luger, former U.S. Attorney of Minnesota
MN News

After dozens of arrests, concern over rising 'militaristic' weapons on MN streets

The U.S. Attorney provided an update on the violent crime strategy in collaboration with federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Screen Shot 2022-08-19 at 1.31.41 PM
MN News

Outrage after ‘vote with bullets’ remarks from GOP Senate candidate

The candidate's comments were recently brought to light in a video recording.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Oakdale

The incident happened Monday night on Interstate 94.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer west of Twin Cities

The crash occurred Friday morning on Highway 15.

ambulance
MN News

Twin Cities man killed in rollover crash near Monticello

The crash happened on Interstate 94.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash after attempting to pass SUV on the right

The incident occurred near 34th Street from 8th Avenue Northwest.

MN News

State Patrol: Fatal 4-vehicle crash on I-94 in Woodbury

The crash happened on westbound I-94 at Radio Drive.

Hinckley crash
MN News

Fatal crash that closed north I-35 caused when SUV crossed median

The incident occurred Friday afternoon one mile south of Hinckley in eastern Minnesota.

Randy Kopesky
MN News

Driver arrested after fatally striking former mayor on shoulder of I-94

Sen. Karin Housley drove by the accident scene Sunday morning.