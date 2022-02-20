Driver killed after leaving road, striking tree in northern MN

Skip to main content
Driver killed after leaving road, striking tree in Cass County, Minnesota

The crash happened in McKinley Township at around 3:45 a.m.

A driver was killed in Cass County early Sunday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the man was driving a pickup truck southbound on Highway 64 near 20th Street Southwest in McKinley Township at around 3:45 a.m.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, then left the road and struck a tree, causing him fatal injuries.

The driver was identified as a 55-year-old man from Becker, but his name has not yet been released.

