Driver killed after leaving road, striking tree in northern MN

A driver was killed in Cass County early Sunday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the man was driving a pickup truck southbound on Highway 64 near 20th Street Southwest in McKinley Township at around 3:45 a.m.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, then left the road and struck a tree, causing him fatal injuries.

The driver was identified as a 55-year-old man from Becker, but his name has not yet been released.