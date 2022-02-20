Driver killed after leaving road, striking tree in northern MN

Driver killed after leaving road, striking tree in Cass County, Minnesota
A driver was killed in Cass County early Sunday morning when his truck left the road and struck a tree.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the man was driving a pickup truck southbound on Highway 64 near 20th Street Southwest in McKinley Township at around 3:45 a.m.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, then left the road and struck a tree, causing him fatal injuries.
The driver was identified as a 55-year-old man from Becker, but his name has not yet been released.