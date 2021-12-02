Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane, causing head-on crash
The head-on crash occurred early Thursday, just north of the Twin Cities.
Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

A Finlayson woman was killed when a pickup driver drifted over the center line and crashed into her vehicle head-on.

Mia L. Besemann, 58, was traveling southbound on Highway 65,  around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in a Buick sedan, according to the State Patrol

Around mile marker 73, near Captain Dan's Crows Nest Resort and Northwoods Steakhouse in Mora, the driver of a Dodge pickup heading northbound crossed into the southbound lane, the State Patrol said. 

The pickup crashed into the sedan head-on.

Besemann, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the wreck. 

The pickup truck's driver, a 46-year-old man from Braham, was uninjured. One of his passengers, a 30-year-old man from Brook Park, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Mora hospital. A second passenger, a 31-year-old also from Brook Park, was uninjured. None of the three were wearing seat belts.

The State Patrol says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane

