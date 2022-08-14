Skip to main content
Driver killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

Driver killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

The crash occurred in Monroe Park Friday night.

Pixabay

The crash occurred in Monroe Park Friday night.

One person was killed in an ATV crash in Brooklyn Park Friday night.

According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of an ATV crash in Monroe Park at around 7:45 p.m.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the ATV, had suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officers and fire crews attempted to provide medical aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's not clear at this time what caused the crash.

Next Up

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Driver killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

The crash occurred in Monroe Park Friday night.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County

The crash occurred on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township Friday night.

Jaelyn Campbell
MN News

11-year-old girl missing from Mille Lacs County

Jaelyn Campbell was last seen in Onamia.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 1.58.08 PM
MN News

2 ejected, 1 killed in crash that closed southbound I-35

The State Patrol says neither were wearing seat belts.

best buy
MN Business

Best Buy makes job cuts weeks after warning of soft sales

The Richfield retailer has been dealing with a shift in consumer trends.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 10.26.20 PM
MN News

Man makes 'vague comments' about Jewish people, smashes own car with club

It happened at a course that was founded as a Jewish country club 100 years ago.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 9.59.07 PM
MN News

4 abandoned puppies found in a bucket in Willmar

The puppies were in good health when they were discovered.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Suspect of home invasion, murder in Minneapolis arrested in Wisconsin

There have been 57 deaths reported as homicides in Minneapolis this year.

Carson McCoy
MN News

Charges: Man stole handgun from house, fired at motorcyclists from car

A chaotic scene that led to a police chase unfolded after an alleged burglary in Ham Lake.

Mounds view 7 - crime scene
MN News

BCA's Uniform Crime Report shows violent crime in MN spiked in 2021

The report details violent crime trends in the seven-county metro and Greater Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 4.49.22 PM
MN News

Search for vulnerable man, 66, missing from Brooklyn Park

Alex Ramirez was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

unsplash gas stove flame
MN News

Utility firms blocked from passing on extra $60M in 2021 gas crisis costs to Minnesotans

But the companies will still be able to recoup $600 million.

Related

ATV
MN News

Driver killed in ATV rollover crash north of Alexandria

The crash occurred in Douglas County Sunday evening.

ATV
MN News

16-year-old Apple Valley girl killed in ATV crash near Brainerd

The crash occurred Thanksgiving Day.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured when drug deal turns into armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Park early Sunday morning.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Woman dies in rollover ATV crash in northern Minnesota

The crash happened on the northern side of Lake Vermillion.

MN News

Driver arrested in ATV crash that killed Rice woman

It happened Saturday night in Morrison County.

ATV
MN News

Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3

The crash occurred in Lake Lillian Saturday night.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Automatic weapon possibly used, 50 rounds fired in Brooklyn Park shootout

The shootout occurred during a memorial for a slain teenager.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Cop kills violent dog that attacked in Brooklyn Park

Animal control was first called to the scene after two stray dogs jumped a fence and began causing problems for power company employees.