Driver killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

One person was killed in an ATV crash in Brooklyn Park Friday night.

According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of an ATV crash in Monroe Park at around 7:45 p.m.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the ATV, had suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officers and fire crews attempted to provide medical aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear at this time what caused the crash.