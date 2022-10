A Lakeville man was killed in a fiery crash on I-35W Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on southbound I-35W at McAndrews Road in Burnsville.

The 56-year-old driver was heading south when he veered "to the right shoulder and entered the ditch."

His vehicle then struck the sound barrier and started on fire.

The victim's identity is expected to be released Monday afternoon.