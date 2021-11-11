Driver killed in fiery collision with semi truck northwest of Twin Cities

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Driver killed in fiery head-on crash with semi truck northwest of Twin Cities
Both vehicles caught on fire following the crash.
A driver was killed near Nowthen Wednesday when his car caught on fire after a collision with a semi truck.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Buick LaSabre was traveling southbound on Highway 47 near 199th Avenue at around 1:22 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and crashed into a northbound semi truck.

Both vehicles caught on fire after the crash, with the Buick driver declared dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Antwa-Demaylia Hughes, 25, of Bloomington.

The driver of the semi truck, a 41-year-old man from Princeton, was uninjured.

