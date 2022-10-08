Driver killed in St. Paul crash Friday evening

A driver was killed in a crash in St. Paul’s east side Friday evening.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ames Avenue and White Bear Avenue at around 7:10 p.m.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash.

The other driver and two passengers involved in the crash were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released. More details are expected to be released in the coming days.