Driver killed in Stearns County head-on crash is identified

Lana Tibodeau, 50, died in the crash. Four others were taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

The victim of a fatal crash Saturday morning in Stearns County has been identified as a 50-year-old woman from Windom, Minnesota. 

Lana Tibodeau died at the scene of the crash in Munson Township, about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud on Hwy. 23 near County Road 123, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Tibodeau was driving a Toyota Sienna van eastbound on Hwy. 23 when a head-on collision with a Chevy cargo van occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. 

Also in the Sienna was Tibodeau's 15-year-old son, who was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were three people in the Chevy van: all men aged 25, 26, and 28, who were each taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-critical injuries. 

Tibodeau was a member of First Baptist Church in Windom, which paid tribute to her on Facebook and held a church service Sunday morning in her honor. The church said Tibodeau's son suffered a broken arm in the crash. 

