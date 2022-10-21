Skip to main content
Driver killed, passenger injured in fiery Cottage Grove crash

The victim is a 27-year-old man from St. Louis Park.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

A man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Cottage Grove early Friday morning.

The Cottage Grove Police Department says the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of E. Pt. Douglas Road with officers arriving to find a vehicle overturned against a tree engulfed in the flames.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from St. Louis Park, was found dead inside the vehicle. A 33-year-old male passenger, from Cottage Grove, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary investigations found the vehicle was southbound on East Point Douglas and missed a curve striking a tree. Both speed and alcohol are factors," said the Cottage Grove Police Department.

The driver's identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office after his family has been notified.

