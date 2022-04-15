Driver killed southern Minnesota crash Thursday afternoon

A Thursday afternoon crash in Mower County left one driver dead and another injured.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a 2004 Ford Ranger was being driven northbound on Highway 56 in Waltham at around 2 p.m, when it was in a collision with a 2012 Chevy Silverado being driven southbound.

The two trucks collided near 320th Street, with the driver of the Ford killed in the collision.

He has been identified as Ramon Lee Crews, 61, of Waltham.

The Chevy driver, a 68-year-old man from Mantorville, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.