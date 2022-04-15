Skip to main content
Driver killed southern Minnesota crash Thursday afternoon

Driver killed southern Minnesota crash Thursday afternoon

The crash occurred on Highway 56 in Mower County.

Google Streetview

The crash occurred on Highway 56 in Mower County.

A Thursday afternoon crash in Mower County left one driver dead and another injured.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a 2004 Ford Ranger was being driven northbound on Highway 56 in Waltham at around 2 p.m, when it was in a collision with a 2012 Chevy Silverado being driven southbound.

The two trucks collided near 320th Street, with the driver of the Ford killed in the collision.

He has been identified as Ramon Lee Crews, 61, of Waltham.

The Chevy driver, a 68-year-old man from Mantorville, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-15 at 9.54.34 AM
MN News

Driver killed southern Minnesota crash Thursday afternoon

The crash occurred on Highway 56 in Mower County.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools ends mask mandate, loosen COVID-19 guidelines

The district joins St. Paul Public Schools, which recently voted to drop its mask mandate.

ambulance
MN News

Police say driver 'swerved' into semi trailer in Minneapolis fatal crash

Police say the semi driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash in Carver County

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in the crash.

Tattoo
MN News

Tattoo artist sought for new Minnesota prison program

The job at the Stillwater Correctional Facility pays roughly $59k-$87k per year.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 3.12.30 PM
MN News

Man shot in both legs is found 'limping along shoulder' of I-35

The victim didn't cooperate with authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 3.54.36 PM
Home and Garden

List of 2022 spring plant sales in the Twin Cities

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

avian influenza
MN News

Avian influenza now in 17 MN counties totaling 1.8 million birds

The flu has been confirmed in 17 Minnesota counties.

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

school bus
MN News

Charges: Teen motorcyclist passed school bus, struck boy in Edina

The boy had gotten off the bus and was in a crosswalk when he was struck on the afternoon of April 11.

usps mail
MN News

Charges: Woman attacked postal worker with box cutter to prevent him testifying

The woman faces felony charges for stalking and tampering with a witness to prevent testimony.

Lake Chipotle
MN Weird

Introducing Minnesota lake No. 11,843: Lake Chipotle

The "only lakefront view" along Hennepin Avenue South, a spoof tourism website advertises.

Related

motorcycle
MN News

Crash in southern Minnesota kills motorcyclist

The crash happened Saturday at Highway 42 and County Road 14 in Highland Township.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.

ATV
MN News

Driver killed in ATV rollover crash north of Alexandria

The crash occurred in Douglas County Sunday evening.

ambulance
MN News

Driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer west of Twin Cities

The crash occurred Friday morning on Highway 15.

MN News

1 dead in crash involving unbelted driver in southern Minnesota

The crash happened in Waseca County Tuesday morning.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in crash after attempting to pass SUV on the right

The incident occurred near 34th Street from 8th Avenue Northwest.

ambulance
MN News

Semi drivers collide in fatal crash in central Minnesota

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in Cass County.

MN News

16-year-old driver dies in southeast Minnesota crash

The crash happened at an intersection in Winona County.