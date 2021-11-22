Driver kills 5 people, injures more than 40 during Waukesha parade

The City of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has confirmed five people were killed and more than 40 others were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon.

The driver broke through police barricades and entered the parade route at approximately 4:39 p.m. in the city of 74,000 residents located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

The city says the number of people hurt in the incident could change if more information is collected, adding "Many people have self-transported to area hospitals."

The Waukesha Police Department has a person of interest in custody.

"The scene is still fluid, and the investigation is ongoing. The community mourns the loss of our community members and those injured. We are asking for the community to come together during this time and to keep the families in your prayers," the city said.

Meanwhile, Main Street will remain closed from Barstow and Main to Wisconsin and Main until at least mid-day on Monday, Nov. 22, with businesses in the area being asked to remain closed because entry and exit from Main Street won't be allowed.

City Hall will be closed on Monday. A news conference is planned for Monday.

"All of the patients were transported. There were some fatalities. We do not have any detailed information on the fatalities at this time," a police spokesperson said during an 8 p.m. media briefing.

Police are not yet saying how many victims died, nor are they providing any information about the extent of the injuries victims suffered. Videos posted to social media show the SUV running over members of a marching band and a dance team.

One police officer shot at the suspect driver. It's unclear if the driver was struck, but no bystanders were injured by the gunfire. Contrary to reports on social medial, police say do not believe anyone inside the vehicle was shooting.

One person of interest is in custody, though the investigation remains fluid.

Videos from the parade that have been shared on social media show the SUV running over people in a marching band and members of a dance team that were performing in the parade.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.