Skip to main content
Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash in Minneapolis

Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash in Minneapolis

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

A driver was killed in Minneapolis Saturday morning after hitting a wall and getting “partially ejected” from his vehicle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Yukon was exiting Interstate 94 westbound onto Washington Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. when he crashed into a cement wall and was partially ejected. 

The driver, identified as Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo, 32, of Spring Lake Park, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died from his injuries. 

Jillo was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

St. Paul 18-year-old dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-35

The crash occurred in Clinton Falls Township in southern Minnesota.

rain, raining
MN Weather

Rain, snow Sunday kicks of active weather week for Minnesota

Another active of week of weather could feature a trio of storm systems.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

2 in critical condition after shooting in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside

It came after reports of shots fired in a parking lot.

Screen Shot 2022-04-17 at 7.06.45 AM
MN News

Minnesota couple murdered by armed motorcyclists in Mexico

The Coon Rapids couple was reportedly visiting family when they were killed.

USATSI_18100615_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Wolves steal Game 1 in Memphis: Ant, KAT combine for 65 points

Edwards and Towns were a combined 23 of 41 from the field, including 6 of 16 from three.

USATSI_18100526_168397563_lowres
MN News

Animal rights activist chains self to hoop during Wolves playoff game

Just days after "Glue Girl" went viral, another activist chained herself to the hoop in Memphis.

Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 10.50.03 AM
MN Business

Workers at Kemps Ice Cream plant in Rochester threatening strike

The strike could start as soon as Saturday at midnight.

Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 12.12.27 PM
MN Food & Drink

St. Cloud set to get its first Dunkin' Donuts

The city's Zoning Board of Appeals will consider an application for a new location Tuesday.

hennepin county sheriff water patrol lake minnetonka
Minnesota Life

Boating season begins as ice-out is declared on Lake Minnetonka

An ice-out is declared on Lake Minnetonka when officials can clear all bays and channels without ice obstruction.

golf
MN Sports

After grim spring, petition calls on MSHSL to make golf a fall sport

It's not been an April conducive to golf thus far.

Austin Webster
MN News

Charges: Waiting for drug sale, argument leads to man being shot in legs

A 29-year-old man has been charged with 2nd-degree assault.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Man retrieving items from trailer fatally struck by driver in Bloomington

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.

MN News

Driver ejected in fatal crash on I-35E in White Bear Township

The victim was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol reports.

ambulance
MN News

Wrong-way driver ejected, fatally pinned in Mendota Heights crash

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

ambulance
MN News

Head-on crash in Minneapolis kills 1, injures another

A man in his late-40s was killed in the crash.

ambulance
MN News

Driver, 26, dies in crash on I-94 near the Minneapolis North Loop

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:30 p.m.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed in separate crashes on MN highways over the weekend

The crashes occurred in Winona and Swift counties Saturday.

State Patrol
MN News

Fatal crash involving MnDOT truck, sedan on I-35W in Minneapolis

The incident happened Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m.

ambulance
MN News

Police say driver 'swerved' into semi trailer in Minneapolis fatal crash

Police say the semi driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.