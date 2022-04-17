Driver 'partially ejected' in fatal crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

A driver was killed in Minneapolis Saturday morning after hitting a wall and getting “partially ejected” from his vehicle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Yukon was exiting Interstate 94 westbound onto Washington Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. when he crashed into a cement wall and was partially ejected.

The driver, identified as Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo, 32, of Spring Lake Park, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Jillo was not wearing a seatbelt, the State Patrol said.