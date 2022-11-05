Driver rescued from burning car after accident near Wyoming

One person was rescued from a burning car after an accident in Wyoming, Minnesota Friday morning.

The Wyoming Fire Department received a call about a car accident and fire at around 6 a.m., with the driver reportedly stuck in the burning car.

Deputy Chief Nathan Ennis responded to the scene with one of the department’s take-home vehicles. At the scene, Ennis used a fire extinguisher to slow down the car fire and help the victim out of the car.

The victim was taken away from the scene to “prevent further injury,” according to the department.

WFD engines then arrived at the scene to fully extinguish the fire and load it onto a flat bed.