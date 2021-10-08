Driver runs over 32-year-old Burnsville man lying on the highway

The driver of an SUV ran over a pedestrian who was lying on a highway in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 39-year-old Minneapolis man was driving westbound on Highway 610 near Zane Avenue when he ran over a pedestrian who was lying "in the center of the right lane."

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old from Burnsville, died.

The crash happened at 2:34 a.m. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

No other details about the incident have been released. The State Patrol will identify the pedestrian at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.