November 23, 2021
Driver seriously injured after swerving to avoid deer, crashing in ditch
His pickup rolled multiple times, authorities said.
Stearns County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old suffered serious injuries after swerving to avoid a deer, causing his pickup to crash into a ditch and roll multiple times.

The crash happened just after 6:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Upper Valley Road and 260th Avenue in Millwood Township, between St. Cloud and Sauk Centre, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies believe the driver, from Melrose, was traveling westbound on Upper Valley Road when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. 

But he missed an oncoming curve, going off the road and into the ditch. The pickup he was driving, a 2003 Dodge Dakota, then rolled "several times" the sheriff's office said.

A passerby called 911 to report the crash, saying the driver looked to be seriously injured. He was taken to Melrose Hospital to be evaluated. The sheriff's office did not have information on his condition.

