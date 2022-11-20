Driver shot twice in the butt in Twin Cities road rage incident

A man suffered two gunshot wounds to his butt when he was the victim of a road rage incident on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul Saturday night.

According to St. Paul police, the 23-year-old man was driving south on Hwy. 61 around 9 p.m. when he got involved in a "road rage type incident with a silver SUV."

Police say shots were fired at the 23-year-old's vehicle and he was struck twice. The victim abandoned his car on the highway and was picked up by a family member who drove him to Regions Hospital.

In a statement to Bring Me The News on Sunday, police said the 23-year-old was expected to be released from the hospital.

The driver from the suspect vehicle kept driving south on Hwy. 61.

No arrests have been announced and anyone with information is urged to call St. Paul PD at 651-291-1111.