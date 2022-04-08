Driver slams into squad car stopped at highway crash site

A driver on a Twin Cities highway slammed into the back of a squad car that had responded to the scene of a crash early Friday.

A deputy was on Highway 65 just after midnight, in a squad car that was stopped at the site of the wreck, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The deputy was helping to control traffic as authorities processed the scene, and her squad car's emergency lights were activated.

As this was happening a driver traveling in the area slammed into the back of the deputy's vehicle. The sheriff's office shared photos of the damage on its Facebook page:

3 Gallery 3 Images

The deputy suffered "minor injuries" from the impact, the sheriff's office said, with she and the other driver evaluated by emergency medical personnel.

"This crash could have been much more serious and have resulted in far more significant injuries, or even death," the sheriff's office added. "Make sure that when you are behind the wheel, you are taking every precaution to ensure that everyone on the roads will get home safe."

The post does not indicate what might have caused the collision.

