Driver slams into Casey's near MN border, flees before cops arrive

A driver crashed into the front of a Casey's General Store outside Fargo Friday afternoon — and didn't stick around for police to show up.

The collision happened around 2:40 p.m. in Horace, which is about 10 miles southwest of Fargo and 5 miles from the Minnesota border, according to the Cass County North Dakota Sheriff's Office.



Cass County North Dakota Sheriff's Office

The driver smashed into the front of the business, then fled the scene before authorities arrived, the sheriff's office said. Nobody appears to have been hurt.

The sheriff's office said they believe they have identified the suspect vehicle, but as of about 4:30 p.m. were still trying to locate it.