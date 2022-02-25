Skip to main content
Driver slams into Casey's General Store near Fargo, flees before cops arrive

Driver slams into Casey's General Store near Fargo, flees before cops arrive

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

Cass County North Dakota Sheriff's Office

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

A driver crashed into the front of a Casey's General Store outside Fargo Friday afternoon — and didn't stick around for police to show up.

The collision happened around 2:40 p.m. in Horace, which is about 10 miles southwest of Fargo and 5 miles from the Minnesota border, according to the Cass County North Dakota Sheriff's Office.

caseys north dakota 1

The driver smashed into the front of the business, then fled the scene before authorities arrived, the sheriff's office said. Nobody appears to have been hurt. 

The sheriff's office said they believe they have identified the suspect vehicle, but as of about 4:30 p.m. were still trying to locate it.  

Next Up

caseys north dakota 1
MN News

Driver slams into Casey's near MN border, flees before cops arrive

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

pxels food donations stock crop
MN News

MN nonprofit at center of massive federal fraud probe dissolves

The FBI is investigating Feeding Our Future over multimillion dollar fraud allegations.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.37.34 PM
MN News

Police reveal person of interest after Golden Valley drive-by shooting

The brazen act ended with female victim in critical condition.

international falls border crossing station
MN News

2 Minnesota border crossing stations getting $250M in upgrades

The federal infrastructure deal includes money for upgrades at two of the state's busiest land ports.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.26.34 PM
MN News

Downtown Minneapolis to be lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Several structures will display Ukrainian colors following Russia's invasion.

tare market
MN Shopping

Zero-waste Tare Market set to open second Twin Cities location

The store is crowdfunding to pay for some expansion costs.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Fentanyl-laced drugs blamed for 1 death, 8 overdoses in 24 hours

Police are reminding people fentanyl is a "significant drug of abuse" in Minnesota.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Canadian man killed in crash on I-94

The collision happened Thursday evening.

rachel anthony
MN News

Investigators reveal new details in unsolved 2001 killing of MN woman

Authorities hope the new information will offer a clue about who killed 50-year-old Rachel Anthony.

sean mcpherson Jazz88
MN Music and Radio

Sean McPherson is leaving The Current

"It’s a gem of the radio and jazz worlds, and I can’t wait to get started with this legendary station," he said.

e christian carlton co jail roster feb 2022 resize
MN News

Charges: Cloquet man sexually assaulted 6-year-old

Authorities say he knew the victim and the victim's family.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 25

Hospitalizations are dropped under 600.

Related

North Dakota Highway Patrol - bad visibility feb 21 2022 twitter
MN News

Possible pileup closes westbound I-94 near Fargo

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

Cass County sheriff north dakota squad facebook
MN News

Authorities investigating after missing Fargo teen located in MN

The 14-year-old was found safe after leaving a family member's home Sunday evening.

Jacob Danielson
MN News

Sheriff fires deputy who drove drunk, cites 'repeated' policy violations

Danielson was driving his personal vehicle and there were two children in the car at the time of the crash

north dakota pileup
MN News

Videos show aftermath of large pileup near Fargo in Monday blizzard

Fourteen vehicles were involved in the pileup.

Anthony Reese booking photo, Cass Co ND - crop
MN News

Charges: MN man fatally shot 2 coworkers, one of whom was pregnant

The suspect worked at the business with the two victims, charges say.

fargo police chief shooting presser 11-17-21
MN News

2 killed in shooting at Fargo business, suspected gunman turns himself in

"It's a very sad incident," the Fargo policchief said.

Pixabay bike wheel
MN News

Illinois bicyclist killed in crash with pickup driver

The crash happened on an S-curve on the highway in the early morning hours.

ambulance
MN News

Reports: 2 killed by driver fleeing police in downtown Fergus Falls

The deadly crash happened Friday evening.