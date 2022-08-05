Skip to main content
Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton

The Sheriff's Office has indicated that those injured were children.

Pixabay

Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. 

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction. 

The driver was uninjured, according to authorities, but a total of five bicyclists were struck and suffered a range of injuries. 

Mayo Air is listed as an assisting agency on the response, indicating one or more bicyclist might've been transported to the hospital via helicopter. 

The sheriff's office said there was one adult and seven youths in the group of eight bicyclists. It's not clear at this stage if the adult was among the injured, or if all injured parties are children.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation. 

