Driver suffers severe burns in Golden Valley car crash

Authorities are investigating a car fire that left a driver with "severe burns" in Golden Valley this weekend.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Golden Valley Rd and Bassett Creek Dr. Responding to a report of a possible car crash, officers arrived to find a car "down an embankment, full engulfed in flames," a news release says.

They also found the sole occupant, a 23-year-old man, outside of the vehicle with "severe burns to his body." First responders rendered aid and moved him to safety, after which he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim has not been identified, and there's no word on his current condition.

The Golden Valley Police Department and the State Fire Marshal, with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol, will be investigating the cause of the crash.