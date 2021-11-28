Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Driver suffers severe burns in Golden Valley car crash
Publish date:

Driver suffers severe burns in Golden Valley car crash

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
Author:

Pixabay

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Authorities are investigating a car fire that left a driver with "severe burns" in Golden Valley this weekend.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Golden Valley Rd and Bassett Creek Dr. Responding to a report of a possible car crash, officers arrived to find a car "down an embankment, full engulfed in flames," a news release says. 

They also found the sole occupant, a 23-year-old man, outside of the vehicle with "severe burns to his body." First responders rendered aid and moved him to safety, after which he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim has not been identified, and there's no word on his current condition. 

The Golden Valley Police Department and the State Fire Marshal, with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol, will be investigating the cause of the crash. 

Next Up

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Driver suffers severe burns in Golden Valley car crash

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

D'Lo's late takeover helps Timberwolves win double-OT thriller

Russell caught fire to help the Timberwolves get back to .500.

Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers suffocate Badgers, reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe

Minnesota picked up its first home win over the Badgers since 2003.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Boy, 6, run over after falling off trailer in Meeker Co. tree farm accident

He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with internal injuries.

Target store
MN News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

The promotion kicks off Sunday, November 28.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.59.30 AM
MN News

Edina police warn of recent burglary trend targeting garages and vehicles

The Edina Police Department is increasing patrols in affected neighborhoods in response to the trend.

unnamed (4)
MN News

Paynesville man dies 6 months after being electrocuted in tree-cutting accident

Brad Kneisl was 31 years old.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 9.03.06 AM
MN News

Charges: Man shot Uber Eats driver making a delivery in Cottage Grove

Otis Donnell Shipp was charged with second-degree attempted murder after turning himself in on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 7.36.14 AM
MN News

Waterfront hotel in Duluth sustains damage in kitchen fire

Authorities estimate the damage at around $75,000.

Screen Shot 2021-11-27 at 7.15.18 AM
MN News

Large groups of thieves target 2 Twin Cities Best Buys on Black Friday

It bears similarities to the flash-mob style thefts seen recently in California.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' winning streak snapped at five games

The Wolves' bid for their longest winning streak since 2014 came up short.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Teen arrested over fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy in Brooklyn Park

Police say the teen was filming a social media video while handling a gun.

Related

MN News

Body found in burning car that crashed into Plymouth building

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Edina water tower.
MN News

Edina police seeking tips in burning of 'several cars'

The arson happened near Lake Edina Park near France Ave.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Authorities ID woman found dead in burning car

The death has been deemed suspicious.

0
MN News

Alleged drunk driver crashes into Chisago Co. deputy's squad car

The deputy was taken to the hospital afterwards.

Pixabay - hospital emergency room sign
MN News

Woman suffers fractured neck, leg after driver blows through stop sign

The crash happened early Thursday about 20 miles outside of Detroit Lakes.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Golden Valley man killed by driver in Alexandria

The man was hit near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Hawthorne Street Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 8.42.42 AM
MN News

Fleeing driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Apple Valley crash

The crash happened after the police chase, according to the State Patrol.

MN News

Man, 20, killed after car leaves road and crashes in Anoka County

He's been identified as a resident of Isanti.