Driver, two passengers injured after early morning crash in Shakopee

A driver and two passengers were hospitalized after their car left the road and rolled over in Shakopee early Saturday morning, with authorities citing alcohol as a factor in the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick Regal was traveling on the the ramp from County Road 101 to Southbound Highway 169 in Shakopee at around 12:40 a.m.

The car then left the road and rolled over multiple times. One of the passengers, identified as a 22-year-old woman, was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.

The driver and other passenger, both 20-year-old women, sustained non-life threatening injuries. All three were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

Aerial footage of the crash from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and posted by MN Crime shows that the car appeared to catch fire following the crash.